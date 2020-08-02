July 20, 1930 - July 7, 2020 Arthur Samuel Cantor passed away in Los Angeles, CA, just shy of his 90th birthday. He suffered a heart attack followed by complications while in the hospital. He was born in New York City to parents Charles and Sally Cantor. In the 1940's, the family moved to Arizona and later settled in Los Angeles, CA. Art served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Lora Rodman Cantor in 1953 and this year they celebrated 67 years together. Lora helped put Art through school by working full time at Cedars Sinai. When Art graduated from USC with a PharmD degree, he started working at South East Medical Center in LA. He soon became the chief pharmacist where he managed the pharmacy and staff for the hospital and clinic for 23 years. Then he worked in several pharmacies throughout LA and retired at age 77 after 50 years of pharmaceutical work. Art was an exceptionally bright, sensitive, caring, a gifted man with a deep concern for the welfare of others. He had a quick wit, a dry sense of humor and a broad range of interests from classical music to military memorabilia. However, Art's most important concerns were always for his wife, Lora and their daughters, Karyn and Deborah. He leaves behind his beloved wife Lora, his daughter Karyn and his sister Joan Schulman. You may make donations in his name to the American Heart Association www.heart.org