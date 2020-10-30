January 2, 1946 - September 3, 2020 Art passed peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in Las Vegas. Art fought courageously against his cancer for 10+ years. Beloved husband of Cynthia, and esteemed brother of Kathy Hillyard and Kris McNamara. Loving father of Arthur, Andrea, Vanessa, Ryan, Matt and Anneliese, as well as friend of his in-laws and cherished grand-father to his 16 grandchildren. Art graduated from Arcadia High School in 1963. He continued on to Citrus Junior College, and then graduated from the University of Southern California. He then graduated from USC Law School in 1970. He quickly became a member of the prestigious ABOTA in 1978. Shortly after in 1980, he opened his law firm with brother-in-law Steve Hillyard, Tuverson & Hillyard, which grew quickly to 150+ employees. He was a highly respected and successful medical malpractice defense lawyer, he took 150+ cases to jury trials, winning 95%. As a graduate of USC, Art continued to be an active participant in both the university and their athletics programs, especially football. Above all, Art was a true family man with a playful wit about him. He had a keen sense of adventure, loved traveling and experiencing all life had to offer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org/tuverson
