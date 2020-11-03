August 11, 1934 - October 8, 2020 Arthurlene Smith Adams, Educator, Administrator, Mother & Grandmother was born & raised in Mooringsport, Louisiana. Described as elegant, sophisticated, strong & organized, she joined her parents, Girleatha Vera and Joe Frazier Clark in Los Angeles, CA in 1952, graduated from the University of Southern California (BS, MS) & married Paul Augustus Adams on August 29, 1959. They divorced 25 years later. An Assistant Principal with LAUSD, she retired in 1997. Recognized by LAUSD's Board of Education, the California State Senate & Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, she is survived by her children, Karen Adams Horton (Earle III) and Derren Clark Adams & five grandchildren: Sahara Sasha Horton, Earle C. Horton IV, Hannah Adams-Claros, Jaz Adams, and Liam Adams & other family & friends.



