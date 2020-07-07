November 19, 1924 - June 25, 2020 Arturo, patriarch of the Almanza family passed away peacefully at the age of 95. A lifelong resident of Los Angeles and pillar of the community, he is survived by his children Ruth, Diana, Debra, Roberta and Geraldine, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife of over 68 years, Natividad, and children, Kathleen, Arthur and Mark. He served in WWII and the Korean War; and retired from the US Army and the LA County Human Relations Commission. Burial site services to be held at Rose Hills, Whittier on July 9, 2020 at 11am.

