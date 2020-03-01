Home

(94) passed away on February 21, 2020 in Torrance. He is predeceased by children, David Wakinaka and Lester (Lori Furuya) Wakinaka; is survived by his wife Bernice Wakinaka; sisters, Katsuko Matsumoto, Yanchie Mae (Nob) Kawamoto, and Kikue June Kawamoto; nieces, Susan (Takeshi) Fujii, Vickie (Gary) Asano, Carole Kawamoto, Lynn (Craig) Mifune, Sue Uyemura; nephews, Steve, Gene (Naomi), and Kenneth (Traci) Matsumoto, Don (Mary) Nimura, Russell (Tracy) Nimura, Kent (Janet) Kawamoto, and Rick Nagaoka; also survived by other relatives. A funeral service will be held on March 7, 2020 at 1:00PM at SenshinBuddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St, Los Angeles, 90007. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020
