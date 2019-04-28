|
November 25, 1914 - April 15, 2019 Asaco Sasajima, 104, a San Fernando born Nisei and resident of Monterey Park, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Jiso, son Kenso, and son-in-law Dr. Minoru Yoshida.She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Marian Yoshida; grandchildren, Drs. Cynthia Yoshida (Thomas Gampper), Kathryn Ito, Michael (Susan) Yoshida, and Michelle Yoshida (Raymond Schmitter); great-grandchildren, TJ and Lauren Gampper, Kai and John Ito, Nicole and Amy Yoshida; brother, Shoso (Umeyo) Shitakubo of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and many relatives.Private family funeral services were held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The family requests no koden. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2019