July 14, 1933 - May 30, 2020 Ashby Kendall Raine, Jr., resident of Venice Beach, died on May 30th at the age of 86. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Anne Hennigan Raine. Born in Danville, VA, Kendall spent many formative years in the Northeast, attending Eaglebrook School, Phillips Academy Andover and Yale College, where he was a varsity swimmer. Kendall served in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps. After his military service, he worked at Standard Oil of New Jersey and Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner and Smith before beginning an illustrious career at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company of New York. During his career he lived and worked in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, and resided in New York City when he was stateside. Upon his retirement from Morgan, Kendall served as Chairman of the Board at East West Federal Bank in San Marino, CA.Kendall was blessed with conspicuous intelligence and expansive memory. He was admired for his charm, quick wit and appreciation for a well-crafted martini. Everyone who knew him often commented on his truly exceptional sense of humor. In Venice, he was a fixture at the Kifune sushi bar on Washington Boulevard, sadly now closed. He was fascinated with books on philosophy, religion and Asian and Middle Eastern history and cultures. He also enjoyed the novels of John Le Carre. In addition to his wife Anne he is also survived by his three sons, Ashby Kendall Raine III (Amy), Kent Crosby Raine (Micaela), and George Braxton Raine (Fernande), step daughter Katherine Hennigan Ohanesian (John), step son Andrew Stephen Hennigan; and his eight grandchildren: Olivia, Harrison, Tulai, Eleanor, Bohden, Charlotte, Martha and Louisa. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Los Angeles County Library Foundation or a charity of your choice. A private memorial reception will be held at a later date.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.