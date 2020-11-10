January 21, 1935 - October 29, 2020 Athena "Tina" (Sakalis) Peterson, devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 29, 2020. Tina was born in Los Angeles on January 21, 1935. She was the youngest daughter of George and Mary Sakalis.She graduated Fairfax High School and attended Los Angeles City College. In 1955 she married her true love, Steve Peterson. When she had her first child she stayed home to be a homemaker and to be a support to her husband as he attended UCLA Law School. Over the next 10 years her family grew to add two more children. Together with her husband she provided a beautiful welcoming warm fun home. Many people consider her a second mom or an additional grandmotherHer whole being was to give and to help others. When her kids were in school she was active in various church and school "clubs" and many charities. She lived for and never missed her kids' athletic games or events. As her kids grew she worked for LAUSD in the federal school lunch program and then in later years she worked in retail on her treasured Larchmont Blvd at Confetti. But her true calling was taking care of her husband ( of nearly 65 years), her family and helping anyone in need with her energetic positive outlook. She shined as a grandmother and was devoted to her grandchildren and grand nephews and nieces. She loved to cook, travel, have fun, and dance. We all will remember her laughing ( mostly at herself) , her amazing cooking, her huge holiday dinners, her stylish dressing ,her quick wit, her strength, her words of wisdom and most importantly her love and care. As her body started to fail she reminded us of the strength of mind over matter and the power of love and prayer. Tina is survived by her children John (Pamela) Peterson, Anne (Tony) Ranger and George (Agnes) Peterson, grandchildren Christopher Peterson, Connie (Matthew) Pavlovich, Stephen (Anna) Peterson; Alexa Ranger, Chester Ranger; Victoria Peterson, Natalie Peterson and Luke Peterson; great grandchildren Pamie and Michael Pavlovich and John Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and Godchildren and very dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve, her parents, her sister Georgia Pappas and many in-laws.The family gives special thanks to Jennifer Charley who provided attentive care and unwavering devoted love to Tina over the past year and a half.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on November 12, 2020 at St Sophia Cathedral 1324 S. Normandie, Los Angeles, California 90006



