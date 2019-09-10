|
|
June 26, 1932 - September 4, 2019 Aubra passed on September 4, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1932 in Frederick, OK, and graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1950 and the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, in 1957. He retired from the Army in 1976 after serving tours in France, Germany, Italy, the graduate business school at the University of Michigan in 1964, Ft. Carson, CO; two tours in Vietnam, and staff duties in research and development and personnel operations in Washington, D.C. and in research and development in the Pentagon. In 1977 Dick became Director of Management Services for Santa Fe International Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and drilling firm in Orange, CA, that became Santa Fe Global and ultimately Transocean, retiring in 1994. He was a longtime resident of Laguna Beach and is survived by family and friends. Following cremation, Dick's ashes were scattered in the waters off Laguna Beach.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019