September 23, 1924 - December 9, 2019 Audrey Mary Christensen, a longtime Palos Verdes resident, died after a short illness on December 9, 2019, at the age of 95. Born on September 23, 1924 in Bristol, England, to Herbert and Olive Martin, Audrey grew up in Bristol. During WWII, she was responsible for caring for children relocated to the English countryside to escape the Blitz. She graduated from Fishponds Teaching College for women in 1944 and began teaching. In 1946, she married Paul H. Christensen, an RCAF Airman. They immigrated to Canada in 1955 and then the U.S in 1955. In 1970, Audrey joined Chadwick School, as a third grade teacher. In 1981, she became the Director of Chadwick's Village School. At Chadwick she worked with passion and dedication for 30 years; Christensen Hall is named in her honor. Audrey is survived by her three children, Paul E. Christensen, Julie Christensen Rackley, and Peter Christensen, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Her husband Paul preceded her in death. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 PM, January 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Rancho Palos Verdes, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Audrey's life.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020