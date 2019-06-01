Resources More Obituaries for Audrey McQuay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey Hill McQuay

Obituary Condolences Flowers Audrey Hill McQuay September 8, 1927 – May 23, 2019 Audrey Hill McQuay died on May 23, 2019, at Providence St. John's Health Center, surrounded by her family. Also known affectionately as Taffy and to her grandchildren as Marmie, Audrey was born in San Francisco, CA, to Arthur and Marion Hill. Her first home, of which she was very proud, was on Filbert Street. She often talked about being able to watch the Golden Gate Bridge being built through her living room bay window. When she was 6, her family moved to Atherton, CA, where she discovered her passion for horseback riding. Audrey attended Castilleja School in Palo Alto, CA, and then moved south to attend USC and became a lifelong devoted Trojan and loyal SC football fan. While in college, she joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, where she made several lifelong friends. Audrey was an active Theta alumna and was also a proud member of the Trojan League, serving as Secretary for many years. It was through one of her college friends that she met the love of her life, Clark, whom she married in July 1950. Audrey and Clark settled in West Los Angeles, ultimately building their home in 1960 in Pacific Palisades, where she would live for the rest of her life. They joined the parish of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, where they were active parishioners and met many lifelong friends. Audrey was a longtime member of the church's Altar Guild. Audrey was also active in her children's lives as a member of both the Harvard School and Westlake School Mothers Clubs and spent countless evenings attending sporting events, musicals and other school activities. Audrey was a loyal and cherished friend to many, many people and was active in several civic and charitable organizations, including the Westside Charity League and as a docent at Will Rogers State Historic Park. She was also a member of the Hollywood Bowl Patroness Committee. Audrey loved attending performances at the Hollywood Bowl and she and Clark enjoyed their box on Tuesday evenings for more than 50 years. She kept detailed notes of the meals she prepared for those evenings and some of her recipes can be found at the Hollywood Bowl Museum. Audrey's greatest joy came from being with her family – her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends who she came to enjoy like her own children. Everyone knew her as kind, loving, fun, caring and witty. She developed a cherished and admired skill as a poet and delighted family and friends with poems she'd write for celebrations of all kinds. Audrey also took up painting in her later years, becoming an accomplished artist of landscapes and floral arrangements. Audrey was a superb cook and her kitchen was her domain. She made the world's best Chex Mix and brought a bag on every family visit. She was also well known for her fruit cake and fudge, which she devotedly delivered during the Holidays each year. Audrey and Clark were members of the Bel Air Bay Club, where Audrey enjoyed the beach, playing bridge and dining with friends and family. She also enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Los Angeles Country Club. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 69 years, Clark, her sister, Marilyn, her children Tim (Julie), Carolyn (Robert), Diane (Richard), Robin and Alison (Todd), her adored grandchildren Colin (Annelise), Laura, Cara, Kyle, Daniel, Tracey and Megan, and great grandchildren Molly and Maxwell. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on July 1, 2019, at 2:30 PM. Donations in Audrey's name may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or to a . Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.