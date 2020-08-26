1921 - July 2020 Audrey passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in San Jose, California, after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years. She was born in England, raised in Toronto, Canada and moved to the US while in her 20s. She lived 54 years in So. Cal. (Redondo Beach & Lakewood). She is predeceased by her parents Ernest & May Allport, her brother Howard, her husband, Wiley and her son, Wayne (Elizabeth). She is survived by her daughters Wendy (Mark), Lynda (Keith), 4 grandchildren, Amy, Christina, David (Wayne), Lee (Wendy), 4 greatgrandchildren, Patrick & Charlie (Christina), and Jackson & Violet (Amy). She took great joy in her family. She is loved by everyone in her family and will be greatly missed.All who knew her loved her for her quiet presence, nonjudgmental demeanor, and kindness. Raised by British parents she had many British traditions that she shared with us.After obtaining her U.S. Citizenship, she said that she would always be a Canadian in her heart. Due to present conditions there will be no memorial.In her honor please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org