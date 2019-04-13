Resources More Obituaries for Augusto Manalili Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Augusto Dizon Manalili

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 3, 1942 - March 29, 2019 Augusto Dizon Manalili, aka "Gus," passed away peacefully at Huntington Memorial Hospital on March 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in the small town of Santa Ana, Pampanga, Philippines, he was the eldest of 6 children born to Jose "Pepe" Manalili, a sheet-metal worker, and Trinidad D. Manalili, a housewife and old-school, dragon mom. He graduated from Far Eastern University in the Philippines with a B.S. in Commerce. Soon after, he charmed his childhood friend and classmate, Leticia ("Letty"), née Dungca, into eventually saying, "I do." Five years and 4 children later, Gus set off to pursue the "Great American Dream" in Lincoln, Nebraska, with a pit-stop in Los Angeles. Distracted by the palm trees and sunshine, he stayed in LA, and his family joined him a year later. Gus worked as a forklift operator at Fedco Department Stores for 10 years and spent the next 21 years as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. To Gus, family was everything and he dedicated himself to helping all of his family have better lives. Not only did he and Letty support and send all 4 of their children to college and graduate school, they also sent money "home" to support their parents and help their siblings and/or their siblings' children pursue higher education. They opened up their home to visiting and immigrating relatives--providing bed & breakfast and "employment search services" to numerous relatives over the decades. A humble man, Gus' proudest achievement was raising a dentist, a private banker and two lawyers; unabashedly erecting a "wall of fame" of their diplomas and awards in his living room until they were eventually relegated to the guest room to make room for the photos, posters, and awards of his 5 beautiful, smart, and talented grandchildren. After having fished in pristine Alaskan waters, hiked the Canadian Rockies, cruised the Mexican Riviera, and snorkeled with sea turtles in Hawaii, Gus spent his final years making the tri-weekly, 2-mile roundtrip walk to Starbucks with Letty and their grandpuppy, Bear--falling asleep afterwards on the couch while watching CNN. He is survived by Letty, their children Ferdinand, John, Joseph, and Anne, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Karen, grandchildren John Thatcher, Ryan, Nicola, Sascha, and Mia, and grand-puppies Coco and Bear. A private Celebration of Life service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park (Glendale) on April 9, 2019. The family has chosen Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and/or Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena (both of which provided outstanding and compassionate care to Gus) for anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019