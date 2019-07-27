|
|
July 18, 1962 - July 24, 2019 Avery passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home in Pasadena, CA, following a four-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Avery was born in Tarrytown, NY, to Juliet Henry Holland and Stuart C. Nickerson. She grew up in Wilton, CT, and was a member of the class of 1980 at Wilton High. She graduated from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL, in 1984 with a BA in psychology. Avery began her working career in Dallas in the consumer division at Proctor and Gamble, moving to San Francisco in 1986 and entering the medical sales field. She spent the last 20 years of her professional life in the hospital division of LifeScan, a Johnson & Johnson company, that focuses on diabetes testing. Avery and her husband, Fred, met in San Francisco in 1992 on a charity treasure hunt. They were married in 1994 in Belvedere, CA. A job transfer brought them to Southern California in 1995, and they settled in Pasadena to raise their family. Avery was active in philanthropic concerns in her community, including the Junior League of San Francisco, the Pasadena Children's Guild, the National Charity League, and most recently the Pasadena Guild of Children's Hospital. Avery is survived by her husband, Frederick D. Johnson, her daughter, Juliet, of San Francisco, CA, her son, Henry Dean, of Pasadena, her father, Stuart Nickerson, of Burlington, NC, her brother, Mark Nickerson, of Peoria, IL, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A celebration of her life will be held at the Valley Hunt Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the RIP Medical Debt Relief Charity (https://www.ripmedicaldebt.org/) or to a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 27 to July 28, 2019