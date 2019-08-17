Home

Avery Waisbren passed away on August 15, 2019, at age 90. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years and USC college sweetheart, Elaine. Loving father of Suzanne, Brad (Marci), and Steven (Randi). Devoted grandfather of Bennett, Shayna (Michael), and Marisa. He was an avid bridge player, car enthusiast, and lifelong Dodgers fan. Avery's gentle spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. We are thankful that he enjoyed a long and full life.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
