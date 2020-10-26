Ayako Kawai

97 transitioned peacefully on October 13th at her residence surrounded by her family. She was an avid Dodgers and Lakers fan and loved being the oldest and longest member of the Brookside Women's Golf Club. She and her husband, Shig, enjoyed bowling with their Aikane Bowling Club ohana and taking trips to Las Vegas.She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (J. Lopez) Kawai; granddaughter Tara Kawai; stepson Chris (Elaine) Kawai and family; stepdaughter Shelley Kammler and family of Connecticut; sister-in-law Irene Honda and many nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.FukuiMortuary.com
213-626-0441