May 22, 1950 - June 3, 2020 Loving mother, treasured daughter and sister, talented teacher, member/office manager of Congregation Beth Shalom. Survived by sons Avi Joshua and Noah Benjamin Liebowitz, daughter Sara Pearl Liebowitz, mother Joan Marks, stepmother Pauline Marks Weinberg, uncle Charles (Julia) Leib, brother David Marks, sisters Dana Leigh Marks, Jill R. Lynch, Jennifer (Alan) Freedman and Laura Marks. To honor her memory please donate to one of her favorite charities: Congregation Beth Shalom, Bermuda Dunes, CA; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, ASPCA and Save the Children.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 14, 2020.