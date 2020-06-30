January 13, 1926 - June 19, 2020 Ayano Betty Tokunaga, age 94, of Lomita, California, died on 6/19/20 at the Sunrise Playa Vista Facility in Playa Vista, Calif. Sadly, due to the global pandemic of Covid-19, family and friends could not be at her side. Betty was born on January 13, 1926 in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, the fifth daughter of the late Sadao and Mitsue (Tamanaka) Fujimura. On May 1, 1948, she married Akira Tokunaga. She was a Registered Nurse working for Ross-Loos Medical Group from 1960 thru 1975. She then went to work for the State of California from 1975 thru 1991 as the liason between the doctors working with Medicare patients and the Medicare Dept. of the State of Calif. She enjoyed gambling, line dancing and spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Akira Tokunaga this past April and her son, Dannie Tokunaga in 2009. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Douglas Womack of Atlanta, GA; her daughter and son-in-law, Lani and Stephen Rabin, MD of Los Angeles, CA.; her daughter-in-law, Donna Tokunaga of Aliso Viejo, CA; Grandchildren, Erik and Daniella Dell of Glendale, CA; Nikki (Rabin), PhD and Alex Rosenblatt of Beverly Hills, CA; Alexa Rabin, PsyD of San Diego, CA.; Harris Rabin of Culver City, CA; and Great Grandchildren, Cash and Wolf Rosenblatt of Beverly Hills, CA.; sister, Klara Shoupe of Las Vegas, NV. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 30, 2020.