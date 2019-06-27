June 14, 1929 - June 23, 2019 Barbara Alberstone was born to Jack and Bertha Chudacoff in Los Angeles, and spent her childhood in Boyle Heights, with her beloved grandmother Dora close by. While at Roosevelt HS, she met her future husband, Marvin, who gave her Cookie, the first of her many dogs. In her teens, Barbara's family moved to Beverly Hills, and she finished high school at Fairfax HS. She and Marvin married, and raised their two sons, Dale and Todd, in Beverly Hills. Barbara became a successful real estate broker in Beverly Hills, and, later, a talent manager. She took tremendous pride in her excellence in both professions. She could tell you the real estate history of practically every house in her vicinity. A self-proclaimed workaholic, she was still working until very recently. She loved people, and made friends everywhere she went. Barbara was a lifelong learner who was interested in everything, especially politics, and was well-read. Her love of animals led to a succession of beloved dogs, and she was often seen walking them around her neighborhood and chatting with other dog owners. Barbara was beautiful, kind, and generous. She was a devoted wife and mother and is survived by her husband Marvin, sons Dale (Karen) Alberstone and Todd (Elena) Alberstone, and beloved grandchildren, Reid, Dov, Jason, and Jordan. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Lowell. A private service was held at Hillside Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her memory to the or Mutts With A Mission. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 27 to June 30, 2019