|
|
March 7, 1935 - October 29, 2019 Barbara Ann (Cohen) Levey, of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at home with her family and caregivers by her side on Tuesday, October 29. Barbara was born on March 7, 1935 in Newburgh, NY. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy High School in 1953. She moved on to Cornell University, where she graduated in 1957 with a major in Zoology. From there, she earned an MD from the State University of New York at Syracuse. Significantly, she was the only woman in her graduating class. However, it was in a Folk Singing class at Cornell in her senior year where she met the love of her life, Gerald Levey, who would become her husband of 58 years. Barbara dedicated her life's work as a Clinical Pharmacologist in a university setting, holding roles at the University of Miami, University of Pittsburgh, where she was also the Dean of Admissions, the Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine at Rutgers University, and finally spending the last 21 years of her career as Associate Vice Chancellor of Biomedical Affairs, Professor of Medicine (Pharmacology) at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), before retiring in 2015. In addition to a highly successful career, Barbara was a loving wife and mother of two. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Dr. Gerald S. Levey of Los Angeles, a son, John Levey and daughter in-law Michele Kersman, of Yardley, PA, a daughter, Robin (Levey) Burkhardt of Van Nuys, 3 grandchildren, Lia, Jaden, and Simon Burkhardt of Van Nuys, a sister in-law, Beverly Cohen, of St. Petersburg, FL, a brother and sister in-law, Robert and Paula Westerman, of Little Silver, NJ, 4 nephews, a niece, and 10 grandnieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Murray Cohen of St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Barbara Levey's honor can be directed to the Barbara A. Levey, M.D., and Gerald S. Levey, M.D., Scholarship at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Please make checks out to the UCLA Foundation and note the Levey Scholarship in the memo, these can be mailed to: c/o Emily McLaughlin, UCLA Health Sciences Development, ?10889? ?Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1200, Los Angeles, CA 90024?, [email protected], ?310-794-4763?
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 1, 2019