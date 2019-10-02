Home

Holy Cross Mortuary - Culver City
5835 West Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 836-5500
Barbara Savant
Barbara Ann Savant


1932 - 2019
May 15, 1932 - September 27, 2019 Whether you were visiting the local grocery store or filling up at the corner gas station, if you were with Barbara, the attendants would greet her by name and give you both a big smile. Barbara was just that kind of lady. Everyone she met was her friend, and she is remembered for her generosity and unsolicited acts of kindness.Barbara Ann Kirsch was born on May 15, 1932, the oldest of three children to Paul and Marie Kirsch in Los Angeles, California. She passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, peacefully in her Marina del Rey home, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87. She joins her loving husband, Dr. Clement Joseph Savant, Jr.; her parents Paul and Marie Kirsch; her brother and sister, John Kirsch and Bridgette Kahn; her two sons Paul and Mark Savant; her granddaughter Amber Savant; and many other family and friends. She leaves behind her three daughters, Cristina Kemper and her husband Jerry, Babette Zuspan and her husband Jeff, and Suzanne Savant Reid; eight grandchildren Richard Gunn and wife Susan, Michelle Maas and husband Alex, Jeffrey and Nicolas Zuspan, Ian Reid and wife Yetta, Christine Olmstead and husband Joel, Aaron and Heather Savant. Her four great-grandchildren are Cal, Theo and Johnny Reid, and Luca Maas; and her closest ally, Sweetie, her adopted cat.A private mass and funeral will be held at Holy Cross Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to The Humane Society at their website (https://www.humanesociety.org/) and remember to do some random act of kindness today, in her name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 2, 2019
