Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries - Hollywood Hills
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Catch-Solnit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Arlene Catch-Solnit


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Arlene Catch-Solnit Obituary
November 23, 1930 - March 17, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother and grandmother, Barbara Arlene Catch-Solnit on March 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully in the caring and loving hands of Sunrise Village of Beverly Hills. Barbara was born in Los Angeles on November 23, 1930. She graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1948 and then went into education, always working with preschool children. She loved her work with children and found joy in their smiling faces. Barbara was one of the original Beverly Hills Ambasadears, hosting visitors to the city during the 80's, and had a well-recognized smile and a contagious pride in her native city. She was a fantastic entertainer and loved to host parties at her home. She enjoyed cooking, art, and reading. She played a mean game of tennis regularly with her friends at both Roxbury Park and La Cienega Park for many years. Later she worked with senior citizens at Roxbury Park, helping create activities and keeping senior minds active. She always showed unconditional love for her sons, Jay (Lanna) and Gary (Julie), and her grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Blake and Brandon. She is survived by her sister, Donna. Barbara is preceded in death by her loving parents Maury Catch and Lillian Damon-Catch. Funeral services will be held at graveside only, with safe precautions on Friday, March 20, 2020, Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your favorite Alzheimer's charity.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries - Hollywood Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -