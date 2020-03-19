|
|
November 23, 1930 - March 17, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother and grandmother, Barbara Arlene Catch-Solnit on March 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully in the caring and loving hands of Sunrise Village of Beverly Hills. Barbara was born in Los Angeles on November 23, 1930. She graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1948 and then went into education, always working with preschool children. She loved her work with children and found joy in their smiling faces. Barbara was one of the original Beverly Hills Ambasadears, hosting visitors to the city during the 80's, and had a well-recognized smile and a contagious pride in her native city. She was a fantastic entertainer and loved to host parties at her home. She enjoyed cooking, art, and reading. She played a mean game of tennis regularly with her friends at both Roxbury Park and La Cienega Park for many years. Later she worked with senior citizens at Roxbury Park, helping create activities and keeping senior minds active. She always showed unconditional love for her sons, Jay (Lanna) and Gary (Julie), and her grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Blake and Brandon. She is survived by her sister, Donna. Barbara is preceded in death by her loving parents Maury Catch and Lillian Damon-Catch. Funeral services will be held at graveside only, with safe precautions on Friday, March 20, 2020, Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your favorite Alzheimer's charity.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020