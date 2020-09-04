January 6, 1930 - August 28, 2020 Barbara Belle Green (Burns) born January 6, 1930 to E. Robert and Vinita Burns, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 28, 2020. Barbara grew up directly across the street from the Malaga Cove Library just above Malaga Cove Plaza and attended Malaga Cove School and Redondo Union High School. She made many friends at both schools which set a pattern that led to a lifetime of close friends who adored her. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri then USC to complete her education and became a Theta. In January 1952 she married the love of her life, Laurence Andrew Green. They went to Oahu for their honeymoon where Larry got to surf 18' Makaha while Barbara watched from the beach. Later in life she told her son that she was convinced she would return from her honeymoon as a widow. Barbara was a true native Californian and embraced the Coastal Lifestyle. Many summers were spent at the San Onofre Surf Club where she was always smiling and having fun. One of her most cherished places on earth was their summer home in Healdsburg on the Russian River. She would spend complete summers there entertaining friends and family yet still found time to bask in the sun on her favorite rock. Barbara loved to ski with family and friends on trips to Mammoth, Aspen and Squaw Valley. She always wore her trademark bright yellow jumpsuit and we all would say, "There goes Yellow Bird," as she swooshed by. In 1963 the Greens moved to Rolling Hills which remained their family home until Barbara moved to La Costa Glen in Carlsbad in 2014 to be closer to her son after Larry passed away in 2013. And there, as always, Barbara made many new friends. She was a strong supporter of The Peninsula Committee Children's Hospital for sixty-two years. Barbara lived a wonderful life full of worldwide travels. She was a proud mother, adoring grandmother, supportive spouse, and loyal friend. She had the brightest smile in the room and was always the life of the party. She is survived by her son Robert H. Green, her daughter- in- law Cheryl Lemke Green and her granddaughter Laura A. Green.



