Barbara Friend passed away on November 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19, at the age of 74. Barbara is remembered as the first of two daughters of Leo and Doris Weiner, the beloved wife of Michael Friend, loving mother of Jason and Robyn (fiancé Jordan Winter), cherished sister of Ellin (Mark) Forer, niece of Gloria Kaplan, Walter Schreiber, Leonard Schreiber, aunt to Jessica and Zack Forer, cousin to Alisa Yoo, her children Erik and Kylie, Dr. Jennifer Schreiber Maisel (Dr. Bill Maisel) their children Emmie and Theo, and cousin, David Schreiber. Barbara was a compassionate and loving woman, devoted to her family & friends. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held on December 6, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Mortuary Simi Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
