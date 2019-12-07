|
July 27, 1927 - December 1, 2019 Dr. Barbara (Bobbi) Coin Carlson, Ph.D., born July 27th, 1927, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 1st at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CA. Born in Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Carlson's family relocated, when she was a young girl, to the Los Angeles area. Dr. Carlson's interest in helping others began when she was a teenager working as a nurse's aide and then as a medical assistant. She later became a Registered Nurse. Her passion for teaching and training others developed during this period and she became a Professor of Nursing and taught for 15 years. In 1976, Dr. Carlson achieved a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from United States International University, now CSPP-LA at Alliant International University. In addition to treating patients for over 40 years in her private practice as owner/director of Carlson and Associates, A Psychological Corporation in Pasadena, she helped develop and create programs to optimize patient care at facilities such as Pasadena Recovery Center and Sovereign Health Group. Dr. Carlson was affiliated with Aurora Las Encinas Hospital and served as the longest active member on the Medical Staff for over 35 years. She shared her passion and expertise with hundreds of clinical interns over the years, providing invaluable insight into the care of the populations they serve. She was an active member of the American Psychological Association, California Psychological Association, Los Angeles Psychological Association, Pasadena Mental Health Advisory Committee, and the San Gabriel Valley Psychological Association. Dr. Carlson's granddaughter, Wendy Carlson, will be assuming her psychotherapy practice. Bobbi is survived by her sons, Eric and Matthew Carlson, their spouses (Yami and Wendy), ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Baba." She survived her husband of over 50 years, Douglas Carlson and her youngest son, Kurt. In addition to the extended family she loved dearly, Bobbi had many friends whom she considered family. Rosary will be held on Sunday, December 15th at Douglass & Zook Mortuary in Monrovia at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, in Monrovia, on Monday, December 16th at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights. The family requests that flowers be sent to Douglass & Zook Mortuary, Monrovia.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019