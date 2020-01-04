Home

July 9, 1935 - December 29, 2019 Barbara Fox Gilmour of Encino, California, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, beloved wife of Dr. Alvin H. Gilmour, devoted mother of David (Robin) and Susan (Tim) Hanigan; loving grandmother of Katie, Sam, Lewis, and Tracy; loving great-grandmother of Franklin; best friend to Nadine Rachootin and Shelley Skovron, died December 29, 2019 at age 84. Mrs. Gilmour was a graduate of Mather College. Memorial service on Sunday, January 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 4, 2020
