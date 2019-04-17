June 30, 1939 - March 29, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Brady. Barbara passed away in peace at home on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 79 after a long fought battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her loving father, James Brady and loving mother, Mary Brady. Barbara was a childhood actress who had recurring roles on Fathers Knows Best, Ozzie and Harriet and Leave It To Beaver. She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. Barbara was a loving mother to sons Christopher and Mark, a loving mother-in-law and dear friend to Louise and an adoring grandmother to Jack (Michelle), Ryan, Michael, Erin and Amanda. She was a devoted mother who cared about family first and foremost. Barbara was a leader in the women's swimwear industry working for and ultimately owning a national swimwear trade association which promoted domestic and international manufacturers throughout the country. She was a strong and resourceful woman who did what it took to survive and prosper. Barbara was a dear friend to many and over the years had many nicknames – Barbie, Wendy and Gladys. She loved her friends. Most importantly Barbara will be remembered for her strong commitment to her family and her desire for us to love one another. Her home was a warm gathering place for traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners where everyone was welcome. Barbara will be missed for her strong opinions, a morning text or phone call and her loving suggestions. Barbara became a savior to rescue dogs and especially older dogs who could not find a home. To honor Barbara's memory, donations can be made to Pet Adoption Fund, 7507 Deering Avenue, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Family services were held on Saturday, April 6th at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A Celebration of Barbara's Life is being planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019