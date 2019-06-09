May 12, 1943 - May 25, 2019 Barbara Rosenblum passed on May 25 at the age of 76, and the world is a tiny bit less colorful for her passing. Barbara was born in Los Angeles to Murdie and Molly Saltman and attended UC Berkeley where she received a Bachelor's degree and a Lifetime Teaching Credential. In the summer of 1969, Barbara married Jim Rosenblum. This July they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.Barbara was a loving mother to her sons Philip and Joe, and a caring stepmother to Jim's first child Karen. She loved colors and surrounded her family with them. From the bright yellow couch in her living room to the famous purple carpets of Kearsarge Street, Barbara always worked hard to show her love through the colors she brought into everyone's life. She would come alive with strength and energy to make the best pool parties for birthdays with colorfully arranged trays of sliced fruit and pitchers of yellow lemonade, and elaborately decorated ice cream cakes.She loved art and enjoyed both creating it and sharing it, and spent over a decade working as a docent and trainer with the LA County Museum of Art. She also gave to others through her time on the Board of DayBreak (currently The People Concern), a women's shelter in Santa Monica.She is survived by her husband Jim; her younger brother Paul; her sons Philip and Joe; her grandchildren Eli and Mabel; and her great-grandchild Chloe. She will be missed by all, but her memory will live on through our thoughts as we enjoy and make art, as we read books, and as we celebrate together as a family.Remembrances and photos can be posted online at https://mountsinaiparks.org/obituaries/barbara-rosenblum/8901/content/ Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019