|
|
July 13, 1917 - September 17, 2019 Barbara Hade Kaplan, 102, gerontologist, social worker, and activist, passed away peacefully at the Los Angeles Jewish Home on September 17, 2019. Kaplan founded a walk-in counseling and service center in a storefront on Fairfax Avenue to serve older people that continues today as the Jewish Family Service Freda Mohr Center. Before retiring at age 70, she became the first director of the Staff/Faculty Counseling Center and field instructor for the new Industrial Social Work Program at USC. Throughout her career, Barbara mentored people and in retirement continued her life-time hobby of poetry writing, publishing her first volume, Honey and Brine, in 2003. The California Social Welfare Archives honored her in 2010 with an award recognizing her contributions to social work. Barbara will always be remembered by her family, friends and colleagues for enriching their lives. She held a Master's degree from UCLA and a doctorate from USC in social work, having started her college education late in life when she was 40. A memorial is planned for later this year.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019