July 5, 1935 - August 4, 2020 A month after her 85th Birthday, Barbara went to be with the Lord. Barbara was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Vester Smith and Alberta Hart. After graduating from Omaha Technical High School, Barbara started a new adventure on the west coast in Hollywood, California. It was Christmas Eve 1959 when Barbara met her future husband Ed. As she liked to share, she found him underneath a ten foot tall Christmas tree. The two were wed on August 13, 1960 and so began a wonderful marriage that lasted just nine days short of 60 years. Their years together were joyous and full, building a family -sons Scott and Victor, and then daughter Ruth followed by five grandchildren and, to-date, five great-grandchildren. Through their many travels in the states and abroad, Barbara fell in love with Ireland. Barbara's passion was quilting and enjoyed meeting with her Quilting Ladies almost every Tuesday for thirty years. Her many years working at Bullock's as a gift wrapper sparked even more passion for creating beautiful things. Every holiday, birthday or special event would trigger a new style of bows, new colors of ribbons, or special decor for each package she wrapped.Ed thanks the Lord for six decades of marriage to a wonderful wife, nurturing homemaker, exemplary mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren Camila, Diego, Maricela, Teresa and Kim and great-grandchildren Cristiana, Arianna, Addison and Harper were blessed to know her unconditional love. Barbara's selfless and compassionate spirit will live on through her quilts, and her family and friends. She will be laid to rest at Eternal Valley in Newhall, California.



