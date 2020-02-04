|
October 30, 1926 - January 30, 2020 Born in Youngstown, Ohio, to B. Frank and Mary Williams, Barbara moved to LA in 1945 and opened Barbara Williams Cravats at the Farmer's Market in the 1950s. For 40+ years, clients relied on Barbara's impeccable taste in elegant silk ties. Among her vast circle, she was renowned for a sparkling charisma that made everyone feel special. She encouraged many, including her cherished nieces and nephews, to pursue their dreams. Barb lived independently in retirement at Park LaBrea, thanks to her devoted friend Terry Cafaro. She was at peace in death with Christ. Celebration of Life at Farmer's Market, February 23 at 12 noon. RSVP: [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020