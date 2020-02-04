Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Helen Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Helen Williams Obituary
October 30, 1926 - January 30, 2020 Born in Youngstown, Ohio, to B. Frank and Mary Williams, Barbara moved to LA in 1945 and opened Barbara Williams Cravats at the Farmer's Market in the 1950s. For 40+ years, clients relied on Barbara's impeccable taste in elegant silk ties. Among her vast circle, she was renowned for a sparkling charisma that made everyone feel special. She encouraged many, including her cherished nieces and nephews, to pursue their dreams. Barb lived independently in retirement at Park LaBrea, thanks to her devoted friend Terry Cafaro. She was at peace in death with Christ. Celebration of Life at Farmer's Market, February 23 at 12 noon. RSVP: [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -