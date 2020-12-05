May 11, 1930 - November 9, 2020 Barbara J. (McWilliams) Lambertson died peacefully of natural causes in her Northridge, CA home at Brookdale Northridge Senior Living Community. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Howard; her four children, Dean, Chuck, Brian, and Linda; their four spouses, Ursula, Sharon, Gayle and Bill Auer and, among them, nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was born in Glendale, CA to John G. and Ruth McWilliams of Hedrick, Iowa. After graduating from Glendale High School in 1948, she took employment with Bank of America in downtown Los Angeles where she worked for four years. She was introduced to Howard on a blind date in 1948 by friends Ernie Houston and Phyllis Light. They married on August 12, 1950 and first settled in Northridge before relocating to their family home of 60 years on Mayflower Drive in Granada Hills, CA. During those school years, Barbara was active in the PTA and in supporting her children's educational and extracurricular activities. She worked 20 years with the L.A. Unified School District as an office administrator at El Dorado Avenue Elementary School in Sylmar, CA. She retired from there to work 22 more years managing the office of Bill and Linda's commercial sign business. In her later years, she took delight in visiting with her family and entertaining friends. She was an active patron for many years of the Glendale Center Theater Group. Barbara is remembered as a kind and thoughtful spirit who spoke volumes with her expressions, often yielding her wants to those around her. She was loved by her family, adored by her many friends, respected by her colleagues and she will be greatly missed. No longer in our presence, but always in our hearts.Barbara was a member of the Neptune Society. A memorial service is being planned for early 2021. In-lieu of flowers, the family requests that, you please mail a donation to Silverado Hospice (www.silveradohospice.com
) in memory of Barbara Lambertson payable to Silverado Foundation, Inc., 6400 Oak Canyon Drive, No. 200, Irvine, CA 92618.