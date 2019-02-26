November 28, 1949 - February 12, 2019 Barbara Swindall, 69, resident of Little Balboa Island, passed with grace on Feb. 12, 2019 surrounded by family, in her home. Barbara was often seen walking around the island for exercise, at the local gym, or preparing healthy meals for herself, and the love of her life for 37 years, Peter Brandow. She had a 30-year, real estate career in the area. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona Del Mar. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Vernon and Pauline (Hayden) Swindall. Vernon retired from the military and moved his family to California in 1960. Barbara spent her high school and college years here, showing talent in language, English literature and music. Barbara graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors, and bachelor's degrees in English and Spanish from UCSB. She started teaching in Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes, but after 13 years decided to try a career in sales. She was a high-achiever, and entered the competitive, local real estate market to learn more. She is survived by her sister, Robin Larzelere, her half-sisters, Rose Ann Bekhor of Fairfax, VA, and Chris Ewington of Barton On Sea, Hampshire, and her nephews, Brian and Raymond. She was recently married to Peter Brandow, and will be remembered with love by his family, Chris (wife Maggie) Brandow and Alexis Miller (husband Roger), as well as grandchildren Bess, Pearl, Gus, and Sierra. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019