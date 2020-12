Or Copy this URL to Share

November 2, 1925 - October 10, 2020 Barbara was born in Audubon, Iowa to Dr. Sidney Boggs and Martha Gunderson. Survived by her former husband, 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. Earned her Masters in Ed. and taught school for 22+ years. We miss her.



