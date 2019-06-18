Home

Barbara Jean (Hilpert) Gelphman

Barbara Jean (Hilpert) Gelphman Obituary
1925 - 2019 Barbara, 94 years young, loving mother and exceptional grandmother, died peacefully at home with her daughters, grandson, and caregiver Myrna Stamps at her side. She succumbed to heart and lung disease. Barbara was preceded in death by husband Morton, sister Joan, and parents Robert and Ruth. She is survived by her daughters Karen, Linda, Robin, former son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Oliver, his wife Katie, Laura and Nick and many, many good friends from college years (UCLA) to the present. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Breast and GYN Health Project: bghp.org or the local PBS stations: kcet.org or pbssocal.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019
