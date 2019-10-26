|
|
August 17, 1941 - October 20, 2019 Barbara was granted her angel wings and sent to heaven on October 20, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. She was courageous and a fierce fighter, and gave us all such courage and hope and constantly reminded us of the preciousness of life. She and her husband, Brian David Ingoldsby, were the proprietors of the globally recognized Sound Master Recording Engineer School Audio/Visual Institute for over 30 years. Barbara is survived by her loving son Ken, daughter Sue, three grandchildren Ian, Aaron, and Brian, and her great-grandchild James. Services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park (Hollywood Hills) on November 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019