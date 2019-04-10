Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Lebovitz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Lebovitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 9, 1927 - April 7, 2019 Barbara Lebovitz (née Grundstein Swack) was born July 9, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, the third of five children to Arthur Grundstein and Lillian (née Kritzer) Grundstein. Barbara met her husband and best friend, Dr. Joseph Lebovitz, at age 16 and they dated until they married at 21, recently celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. After losing her father early in life, Barbara was dedicated to serving others less fortunate. Barbara and her husband were original members of the first Reconstructionist Havurah in America, supporting a loving and open idea and application of Judaism. It was with these underlying principles that Barbara and Joe would always keep their doors open for anyone who needed a place to go for Shabbat, the High Holy Days or on any regular night. Barbara volunteered with many organizations including her Temple, Torah Fund and Hadassah; co-founded a local Brandeis U. Women's Group in Mission Viejo; served as Sisterhood president of Temple Beth Shalom in Whittier; and for the past 30 years, volunteered at her beloved Heritage Pointe, where she and Joe moved recently. She was a cherished member of the Jewish community, known for her exceptionally kind and giving nature. She was especially proud to have matched nine couples from a singles group she established – all happily married. Barbara came from a large family and is survived by her husband, Joe, her sister, Sondra Epstein, and her brothers Harvey Swack and Bernard Swack; her three daughters Mary Rubenstein, Beth Shochet Ramraz (Marsh Ramraz), and Amy Roland (George Roland); grandchildren David Shochet (Amy Shochet), Jonathan Shochet (Gali Epstein), Amanda Rubenstein (Megan Prichard), Zelda Roland, and Natasha Roland (Joseph Dooley); and great-grandchildren Morgan, Serenity, Skyler, Maya, and Naomi. She will always be remembered for taking "just a taste" from all our plates, her love of playing the organ, love of games and clubs and especially her mahjong, book, and movie clubs, sending greeting cards for every occasion, her beautiful, giving nature, and how warm, compassionate and loving she was to every person she met. Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep at home the morning of April 7th, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Temple Beth El in Orange County on April 10, 2019, at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heritage Pointe in Mission Viejo in Barbara's memory. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries