More Obituaries for Barbara Dallmayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Monica "Micky" Dallmayer

Barbara Monica "Micky" Dallmayer Obituary
September 4, 1941 - June 28, 2019 Barbara Monica "Micky" Dallmayer passed away peacefully at her homein La Crescenta on June 28th. Born in Schliersee, Germany, her parents were Max and Maria Dallmayer.Monica had a wonderful career as an accountant for Barker Brothers and Barbecues Galore. "She had a longtime friendship with Harriet Merill and she loved her cat "Baxter",both will truly miss her.Monica is survived by her brother Bernhard Dallmayer, niece Anne Marie Forstuber,Juliane Graf, Josef Weiher "Seppi"and many other dear nieces, nephews and long time friend Karen Markovich.Special thanks to her neighbors, Pam, Kevin and Sandy for being so helpful, and her caregiver, Olga who took such good care of her. "Monica we will always carry your memory in our hearts". Auf Wiedersehen...
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 9, 2019
