Barbara Phyllis Berkowitz Pilson passed away on Tuesday, February 26 in her lovely Marina Del Rey home built by her and her husband, Victor Morris Pilson, in 1981. She was born June 21, 1928. Her husband, Victor Pilson, M.D., preceded her in death on March 10, 2015.She leaves 2 children, Barry Pilson, Ph.D. (Barbara) and Cathy Pollak (Michael), and three grandchildren: Micah Pilson (Sandi), Joshua Pollak (Freda), and Adam Pollak, Ph.D. (Michelle). Her children and grandchildren fondly remember her as a loving and dedicated family member who put the interests of her immediate family first.She graduated from UCLA in 1950 as a sociology major and taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District for 20 years.She was a first generation American, dedicated to education, pursuing graduate courses over the years. She and her husband were well traveled and loved the environs of their native Los Angeles, witnessing its wonders, diversity, and growth over the last 80 years. They were especially fond of its beach communities.She also leaves her deceased sister (Florine, Ph.D.) and deceased parents (Edward and Sophie Berkowitz), all of whom contributed in positive ways to their community. Her father, Edward Berkowitz, was a dentist who took a vital interest in the Jewish community. As an immigrant, he arrived in this country at 14 with one sibling, eventually facilitating the migration of other family members, working tirelessly to establish a productive life for his descendants, passing along a legacy of high morals and values. Barbara died in peace and will be fondly remembered by her direct descendants and friends, most of whom were connected since childhood and adolescence.There will be a private family service. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary