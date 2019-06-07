February 16, 1926 - June 1, 2019 Barbara Rowe Wheeler passed away peacefully at the age of 93 the morning of June 1, 2019 at Casa Aldea Senior Living Residence in Rancho Santa Fe. She was born in Kinney, Illinois, to Arthur Nelson Rowe and Alta Verneal Rowe. She and her older brother, Albert, were both excellent high school students and attended the University of Illinois where Barbara pledged the sorority Delta Gamma. It was through her sorority that she met the love of her life, Donald Romick Wheeler, on a blind date while he was stationed there during WWII. After only two dates Don was shipped overseas. Upon returning home to Claremont, California, he convinced his parents to drive back to Illinois to meet Barbara. After only two more dates they were engaged. They were married in Illinois and Barbara moved back to Claremont with Don to live near his parents and family. They were happily married for 61 years and had recently moved to Corona Del Mar when Don passed away in 2008. Barbara continued to live in the beautiful home she and Don had built for ten more years before moving to San Diego to live in Rancho Santa Fe at Casa Aldea to be near her oldest son and daughter-in-law. She is survived by her two sons: Stephen and his wife Lynne who have two married daughters with three sons; and David and his wife Mae who have two married sons with two sons. While living in Claremont Barbara's husband was a board member of Claremont McKenna College for 27 years and served as President. The two of them were deeply involved with the college and various functions associated with it. Barbara was also an active member of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and P.E.O. Chapter QV, Newport Beach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all. Her ashes will be interred next to those of her late husband at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019