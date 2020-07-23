April 9, 1932 - July 11, 2020 Born in St. Louis, MO, Barbara was the daughter of Edward and Cecilia Moscowitz. She and her husband, Leon, moved to Santa Barbara in 1978 and opened a fine women's clothing store and hair salon named "Benon For Clothes" on Coast Village Road.Barbara was a passionate and creative woman who enjoyed traveling, interior decorating, giving parties and spending time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Richelle (Ricky) Gaspar; son-in-law, Orman Gaspar; daughter-in-law, Roberta (Bobbi) Kaufman; step-daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Benon; sister, Sharon Hasson and brother-in-law, Ronnie Hasson.She is also survived by a loving, extended family, including many nieces and nephews. Barbara was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Leon; her son, Kenny Kaufman; stepson Aron Benon and brothers Robert Moscowitz and Raymond Moscowitz.We will miss her style, charm, vibrance and love.Private services were held at Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles. You are welcome to visit the gravesite. Hillside Memorial's website is: www.hillsidememorial.org
.