Barbara Ruth BENON
1932 - 2020
April 9, 1932 - July 11, 2020 Born in St. Louis, MO, Barbara was the daughter of Edward and Cecilia Moscowitz. She and her husband, Leon, moved to Santa Barbara in 1978 and opened a fine women's clothing store and hair salon named "Benon For Clothes" on Coast Village Road.Barbara was a passionate and creative woman who enjoyed traveling, interior decorating, giving parties and spending time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Richelle (Ricky) Gaspar; son-in-law, Orman Gaspar; daughter-in-law, Roberta (Bobbi) Kaufman; step-daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Benon; sister, Sharon Hasson and brother-in-law, Ronnie Hasson.She is also survived by a loving, extended family, including many nieces and nephews. Barbara was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Leon; her son, Kenny Kaufman; stepson Aron Benon and brothers Robert Moscowitz and Raymond Moscowitz.We will miss her style, charm, vibrance and love.Private services were held at Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles. You are welcome to visit the gravesite. Hillside Memorial's website is: www.hillsidememorial.org.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
