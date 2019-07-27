|
|
November 20, 1931 - July 21, 2019 Barbara Ruth Levitan Wax, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, July 21st in Thousand Oaks, California. She was born to parents, Phillip and Selma Levitan in Medford, Massachusetts in 1931.Barbara graduated from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts and worked in the retail business until she met and married Elliot Wax of New York City, NY. They were married for 60 years until his passing in 2014.Barbara and Elliot moved to New York City and ultimately to California where they raised their family in Studio City. They spent their later years in the Lake Sherwood Community of Thousand Oaks.Barbara was a wonderful mother who was always there for her children. Barbara had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and talk with her many friends, neighbors and relatives. Once their children were grown, Barbara and Elliot became world travelers always returning with wonderful stories to tell, pictures to share and gifts to pass out to her family. She loved taking her kids and grandchildren on trips and really enjoyed having her family around her. Barbara was a kind and compassionate person. If someone had a problem or an issue, she was always there to listen and offer encouragement or help in anyway she could. She loved dogs and always had one or more in her home her entire life. Barbara is survived by her older brother Fred Levitan of Baltimore, Maryland and Jerry Levitan of Lodi, California; children, Larry Wax, Marc Wax and Dr. Joanne Mednick; daughter-in-law Lauri Wax; son-in-law Scott Mednick; and her grandchildren, Michael Beychok, Taylor Mednick, Garrett Wax, Skyler Mednick, Phillip Wax, Shelby Wax and Benjamin Wax. Her memorial will be held on Sunday, July 28th in Calabasas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Serenity Trauma Foundation (serenitytraumafoundation.com).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 27, 2019