August 27, 1934 - October 6, 2019 Barbara (Bobbie) Ruth Staub Weiss Chaitin, born August 27, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Margaret (Gartner) Staub and Charles Staub, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019, in Houston, TX., surrounded by her loving family. Bobbie was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, wife, aunt, grandmother, friend, and favorite teacher to hundreds of very lucky students. Her passion for education and belief that every student can succeed held true throughout her professional life. She loved nothing more than spending time with her devoted husband, family and friends, (especially at her Passover seders and other special occasions), her animal menagerie, and her beautiful garden. She was a proud member of the Horowitz-Margaretten family. She is survived by her husband Richard Chaitin, brother Robert Staub, MD (Kay T. Staub, z"l, Nelia Magbitang), sister-in-law and brother-in-law Alan and Ann Chaitin, sisters-in-law Sandy Borak and Johanna Robbins, children Rabbi Eric Weiss (Dan Alpert), Wendy Weiss (Andi Gletty), Lauren Weiss, and Andrea Weiss Farb (Lee Farb, z"l), grandchildren Alison and Daniel Farb, and numerous loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Funeral services in Los Angeles at Eden Memorial Park, Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, at 3 p.m., Friday, October 11th. Shiva will follow.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 10, 2019