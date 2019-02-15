April 1, 1930 - February 9, 2019 Barbara Shaller, née Elschner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home, February 9, 2019. Born in Ludwigsruhe, Germany, on April 1, 1930, Barbara and her sisters enjoyed a happy childhood until World War II shattered their quiet lives. Fleeing advancing Russian forces, the family endured many hardships. After the war ended, Barbara, her mother and sisters made their way to Frankfurt where in 1951 Barbara met and married Charles Shaller, an American employed by the U.S. Army to build base housing. Later that year, Barbara and Charles moved to Humboldt County, California, where Charles took up the position of County Engineer. Sons Frederick, Hans, Charles, and Philip were born while they lived in Eureka. In 1965, they moved their young family to South Pasadena and later, Newport Beach. Not content to retire once her children were grown, Barbara traded in her empty nest for a successful real estate career in La Cañada-Flintridge, California. She and Charles enjoyed travel and were fortunate to see much of the world together, frequently in the company of other family members. Barbara was a doting mother and grandmother, and Thanksgiving, Christmas and family birthdays were celebrated each year with great fanfare and memorable meals. She will be remembered for her fabulous style, sly sense of humor, tremendous generosity and devotion to Cool Whip as a food group. Barbara was predeceased by her infant son Hans, her husband of 63 years Charles and her sister Anne Miller. She is survived by her sister Joanne Hurtado (Al); sons Frederick (Kimberly), Charles A. (Elizabeth) and Philip (Ann); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Old North Church at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 at 2:30 p.m. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019