Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills - Old North Church
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Shaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Shaller


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Shaller Obituary
April 1, 1930 - February 9, 2019 Barbara Shaller, née Elschner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home, February 9, 2019. Born in Ludwigsruhe, Germany, on April 1, 1930, Barbara and her sisters enjoyed a happy childhood until World War II shattered their quiet lives. Fleeing advancing Russian forces, the family endured many hardships. After the war ended, Barbara, her mother and sisters made their way to Frankfurt where in 1951 Barbara met and married Charles Shaller, an American employed by the U.S. Army to build base housing. Later that year, Barbara and Charles moved to Humboldt County, California, where Charles took up the position of County Engineer. Sons Frederick, Hans, Charles, and Philip were born while they lived in Eureka. In 1965, they moved their young family to South Pasadena and later, Newport Beach. Not content to retire once her children were grown, Barbara traded in her empty nest for a successful real estate career in La Cañada-Flintridge, California. She and Charles enjoyed travel and were fortunate to see much of the world together, frequently in the company of other family members. Barbara was a doting mother and grandmother, and Thanksgiving, Christmas and family birthdays were celebrated each year with great fanfare and memorable meals. She will be remembered for her fabulous style, sly sense of humor, tremendous generosity and devotion to Cool Whip as a food group. Barbara was predeceased by her infant son Hans, her husband of 63 years Charles and her sister Anne Miller. She is survived by her sister Joanne Hurtado (Al); sons Frederick (Kimberly), Charles A. (Elizabeth) and Philip (Ann); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Old North Church at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now