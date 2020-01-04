|
|
April 24, 1935 - December 22, 2019 Barbara St. Amand, 84, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, after suffering a stroke the previous week. She was at home surrounded by her family & loved ones throughout the week. Barbara was a 43-year resident of Camarillo, CA. She was a licensed marriage & family therapist, both in private practice and as one of the original founders of New Beginnings Counseling in Camarillo, serving the Ventura County community since 1982. Denis St. Amand, Barbara's beloved husband of 48 years, preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her four children: Denis St. Amand, Jr., & his wife Noel, Matthew McBurney & his wife Christine, Ana Williams & her husband Adrian, & Melodi Calderwood. She was an amazing Grandma to Quinn, Reilly, Evan, Jackson, and to her great-grandchildren Baz & Bowie. We will be celebrating Barbara's life on January 25, 2020 at 12 noon at her home. All who knew her are invited to come & share their stories. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in her name to: Interface Children & Family Services 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Unit 1 Camarillo CA 93012 (805) 485-6114 Website: interfacechildrenfamilyservices.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020