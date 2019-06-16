Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Siart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Vesta Siart

Obituary Condolences Flowers April 1, 1924 - May 20, 2019 Barbara V. Siart passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1924 to Dean Dalton McPherson, and his wife, Willamine Ethel McDonald McPherson in Van Nuys, California. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Roland J. Siart, living in Carlsbad, California.Barbara and Roland retired to San Diego 30 years ago after Roland retired from Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank. They became active members of the Escondido Country Club where they made many friends and played golf almost every day. Seven years ago, they traded in their golf clubs and settled by the ocean at Carlsbad by the Sea retirement center.Barbara was an active young girl growing up in the San Fernando Valley. She involved herself in numerous sporting activities, playing softball, basketball, and tennis at Van Nuys High School.In 1941, she married Stuart Stremsterfer, and they had a son, Jerald John Stremsterfer, born on April 12, 1942. Jerald was nine months old when he passed on January 22, 1943. Barbara later worked at aircraft companies in Burbank from 1943 to 1945 in support of the war effort. Barbara married William Ernest Baxter in 1946 and had two boys, Bill and Jack. Barbara was divorced in 1949. She later met the love of her life, Roland Siart, and they were married in 1953. They had a son, Jim, born in 1957, and raised the family in Arleta, California.Barbara was always available for her boys and active in their passions, whatever they might be. She was involved in the YMCA, Little League, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Indian Guides, Pop Warner Football, dirt bikes, water skiing, and all of their high school activities.She and Roland always lived an active and social life that included bowling leagues, water skiing, swimming, and training horses, which they occasionally rode in many Los Angeles area parades. Barbara and Roland enjoyed traveling and went on group trips ocean fishing and golf vacations.Barbara and Roland were very close to their grandchildren and each summer planned a water ski vacation at either Bass Lake or Lake Nacimiento. Family vacations and holiday gatherings were significant to them as bringing the family together was so vital to their happiness.Barbara was particularly close to her nephews and nieces, the sons and daughters of her younger sister Joan: Ron, John, Lonny, Debra and Joyce. Barbara and Roland have always focused on their family and their friends. Barbara lived a long and happy life, and all of our friends remarked on how close she was to all the family and her many friends. She will always be loved and is greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. She leaves this earth after 95 years, may she rest in peace. Barbara is survived by her husband, Roland, 89 years of age; her three sons, Bill Siart, Jack Siart and Jim Siart; her grandchildren, Joe Siart, Shayne Siart Bretin, Jennifer Fascella, Tiffany Siart Sircus, Shannon Siart, Kelley Mshomba, and Katriana Du Gas; and ten great-grandchildren. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 16, 2019