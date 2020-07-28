April 16, 1927 - April 17, 2020 Buster Sussman passed peacefully in Camarillo, CA at 93. He lived in the communities of SF, Pasadena, Healdsburg, Sherman Oaks, and Burbank among others. He was an Army Corps WWII veteran who served in Brazil, a graduate in Journalism from USC, and a writer for a multitude of newspapers including the LA Times. He was an idea man, always striving to connect diverse cultural groups for the common good. A prolific artist, and beloved family man, his familiar sayings such as "very good, very good", and "congratulations" lifted the spirits of all around him. Congratulations on a "lavish" life!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store