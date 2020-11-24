February 14, 1936 - November 19, 2020 Barry Cooper, loving son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and good friend, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was 84. Barry was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 14, 1936. He has lived in LA since he was 11. Barry is survived by his wife Janet, children Jill (Britt), Mark, Craig (Lisa) and Tova (Stan); siblings Paul (Diane) Cooper and Shelly (Rory) Butler; and grandchildren Harry (Jackie), Henry (Gracie), Talya (Chris), Riva, Sam, Josh, Ben, Leo and August. Barry studied business administration at UCLA. Having heard that all the cutest girls were Democrats, Barry went to a Democratic Club dance, where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Janet. After college, Barry began a long career in real estate, at first flipping houses, then shifting to the mortgage and loan business, which he practiced for 40+ years. Barry's business acumen, charisma and dependability earned him loyal friendships in the business world.Barry has always excelled at sports. He played varsity tennis at Hollywood High; was a table tennis California State Doubles Champion; did a stint as a long-distance runner; and excelled at golf and skiing.Everyone remembers Barry for the wisdom and guidance that he offered freely (but only upon request). Barry had the capacity to listen to your story, develop the perfect solution, and then make you feel like you came up with it. Barry gave generously to everyone in his life, whether that meant going for hot dogs with his grandkids; playing ball with his dogs; or sharing his "original subscriber" seats to the Forum or Pantages. Everyone knew what a "Barry Cooper ticket" meant.Everyone who was lucky enough to know Barry benefited from his laughter, generosity and wisdom. Barry was one of a kind. He is greatly missed and will never be forgotten. Funeral services will be private due to current circumstances. We will celebrate Barry's life in a memorial at a later date. If you wish to make a contribution in Barry's name, please donate to the Fulfillment Fund or any charity of your choice
