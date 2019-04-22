November 9, 1917 - April 17, 2019

Baruyr "Buddy" Avedick Poladian passed away April 17th at the age of 101. Buddy was born Nov. 9, 1917 in Watertown, MA. His family moved to California in 1921 opening a family textile dyeing business named the National Dye House in Culver City, CA. Buddy grew up working alongside his father and studied Mechanical Engineering at Cal State Los Angeles. Buddy eventually took ownership of the family business, becoming a leader in the industry and was invited to teach in Japan. In 1940 at the age of 22, Buddy signed up to be an Army Aviator and was a navigator to a B24 crew patrolling the English Channel, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. In 1942 he married Canary Asadurian whom he cherished and together they raised a beautiful family over their 74-year marriage until her passing in 2016. He was a well-respected resident of Culver City, and a member of The Triple X fraternity, Shriners, United Armenian Congregational Church, and The Ararat Home of Los Angeles. He was extremely well read, knowing the latest science on health, was generous, affable, loved his family, and had a deep faith and knowledge of the Bible.

He is survived by his four children Noralea Goodrow, Barbara Poladian, Helen Kulungian, and Avedick and his wife Melinda Poladian, and his brother Aram Poladian. He is known as "Grandpa Bud" by his eight grandchildren (Cristos Goodrow, Tanya Dodge, Tamara Buuck, Tim Kulungian, Carla Kulungian, Matthew Poladian, Emily Bossert, and Aaron Poladian) and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Tuesday, April 23 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Westside Guild of the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, United Armenian Congregational Church and God's House of Hope. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019