November 10, 1927 - September 24, 2019 Basil Anderman passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. Basil was born in New York City, the eldest son of Zwi and Anna Anderman. He moved to Los Angeles to attend USC, where he studied psychology and met Evelyn Izen, from Kansas City. They married in 1951 and had three daughters. Basil built a successful business in the group health insurance industry with one secretary, Bonnie Cox, who worked side-by-side with him for 53 years. The Anderman Company was renowned for implementing innovative health benefits models that prioritized the needs of employees and their families. Basil was a thinker, a humorist, and a creative, charismatic, and brilliant man who profoundly impacted and nurtured his colleagues, friends, and family. His wisdom, original concepts, and sharp insights into human behavior enriched all who knew him. Love for his family was the driving force in Basil's life. He leaves behind his daughters, Nancy Anderman, Carolyn Anderman, and Joan Anderman, his brother Allan Anderman, his grandchildren, Ben, Eli, Hannah, Satchel, Jesse, and Gabriel, and his sons-in-law, William Forrester and James Stout. We deeply mourn his passing. We love him very much.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019